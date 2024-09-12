B.C. fruit growers extended $4M branch in wake of devastating co-op closure

As B.C. Tree Fruits Cooperative continues through bankruptcy proceedings, the provincial government is offering additional help.

B.C. fruit growers impacted by the chaotic closure of the B.C. Tree Fruits Cooperative are getting additional help.

The Investment Agriculture Foundation of B.C. is temporarily re-directing $4 million in provincial funding to help co-op members receive money owed for past harvests without having to wait for the courts. The BC Fruit Growers Association is also receiving another $100,000 from the provincial government to handle food-safety certification previously done by the co-op.

The closure of BCTFC, which packages, distributes and sells fruit, comes after nearly nine decades of existence. Its closure marks another blow to growers in the Okanagan and elsewhere hurt by changing market conditions, followed by a January cold-snap attributed to climate change. BCTFC is currently going through bankruptcy proceedings.

B.C. Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis said these are challenging times for fruit growers.

"Our priority from the beginning has been working with growers to ensure they are receiving as many of the services the co-op provided as possible, including food-safety certification, access to storage and bins, and connecting with packing houses," Alexis said.

Government last month announced an emergency table with the sector to work together on solutions. Key issues include storage space. According to government figures, packing houses received more than 73,000 bins of apples and 120 out of the 179 apple-growing co-op members have touched base with packing houses. Work remains though.

"We are monitoring the court process closely and will continue to support growers in finding alternative arrangements for their harvest," Alexis said.

Thursday's announcement marks another element in government's response to the closure and the issues facing the tree fruit industry. Government in March announced an expanded replant program of up to $70 million. Government officials also met directly with fruit growers prior to the collapse of the co-op during the B.C. NDP's caucus retreat in Osoyoos.

Critics have accused government of not acting quickly and decisively enough and the Okanagan has emerged as an electoral battleground with the B.C. NDP running the only incumbents in the region between Vernon and Osoyoos.

Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee and candidate for Vernon-Lumby, said government continues to work on solutions. "Many growers are being connected to packing houses and other services and we will continue to collaborate on solutions going forward," Sandhu said.

Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen and parliamentary secretary for rural development, said government is also working to improve market access and get the federal government on board.