B.C. golf course calling for restitution after fists fly on fairway

All persons involved have been identified and an RCMP investigation is ongoing

West Kelowna's Two Eagles Golf Course is asking those involved in a viral fight video that unfolded on its property to acknowledge the damage done, engage in a restitution process and commit to a culture of respect.

The fight between two groups of golfers was captured on April 14, and was subsequently posted to the social media site Reddit by user u/meme_machine.

Two Eagles Golf Course Director of Operations Richard Sykes confirmed that police were called to the course at approximately 6:45 p.m., and told Capital News that no staff were involved in the incident.

The police have stated that all persons involved have been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

Now, Two Eagles Golf Course and Academy has released a statement calling for inclusion, respect and sportsmanship.

Excerpt of the Two Eagles Golf Course and Academy Statement

In acknowledgement of the videos and comments in the news today, we are deeply concerned and hope that this behaviour will not leave any lasting negative impression on our community and today’s youth.

We, as owners, demand and insist on the repair and restitution in situations such as these and will hold the people involved accountable.

Anyone who fails to adhere to the Golf Course rules will be banned.

We will hold all parties responsible in the desecration of our beautiful golf course and we formally request the parties involved acknowledge the damage done to each other and we will be actively engaging in a restitution process.

Restitution may be in the form of a donation to an inclusive sport program such as BC Golf’s Junior program or more generally Canadian Tire’s Every Kid Sports. Another example is taking the Respect in Sport course through the Activity Leaders Program or the Canadian Coaching Program.

This is the first incident of it’s kind in 20 years and will be dealt with the utmost severity and we will be requesting a full report from the RCMP.

To read the statement in its entirety visit www.twoeaglesgolf.com or Two Eagles Golf Course & Academy on Facebook.