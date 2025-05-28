UPDATE: Speaker casts tie-breaking votes for B.C. NDP's controversial bills

B.C. Greens support the budget as part of an agreement signed with the NDP, but vote no on bills

The B.C. legislature passed the provincial budget and major infrastructure, energy and tariff response bills on Wednesday (May 28), completing the government’s legislative agenda for the spring session.

With a one-seat majority for the NDP and united opposition from the B.C. Greens, B.C. Conservatives and Independents, Speaker Raj Chouhan had to cast the tiebreaking vote on the two most controversial bills.

The NDP had a closure motion in place to force a final vote on all bills the government planned to proceed with this session. In mid-May, the government opted to delay several other bills until the fall session, after falling behind on the legislative agenda.

The budget bill passed in the afternoon without opposition. Bill 7, the Economic Stabilization (Tariff Response) Act — which gives the government new authority to respond to tariffs — passed next, with a vote of 48 to 44.

Bills 14 and 15, which fast-track energy and infrastructure projects, respectively, were left until evening. Each passed 47 to 46, with Chouhan casting the deciding vote.

The B.C. Greens supported the budget as part of an agreement signed with the NDP, and decided to support Bill 7 after striking a deal to alter the bill to the party’s liking.

They would not support Bills 14 or 15, however. The Greens wanted more consultation with First Nations on those bills and more guarantees that the legislation would not be used to fast-track oil and gas projects.

A contentious agenda

Bill 7 generated controversy because it allows the government to enact regulations without new legislation to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders.

The first three parts of this bill focus on inter-provincial trade barriers, road tolls and fees, and government procurement. This includes charging fees for U.S. trucks travelling to Alaska, and preventing government agencies from buying from U.S. suppliers.

A fourth part of the bill was vaguer and would have allowed unnamed measures to support the economy and react to economic threats from foreign jurisdictions. This part was pulled after widespread opposition from industry, labour and First Nations. Initially, the bill was also meant to expire after two years, but that was reduced to one year

When the government amended the bill, Premier David Eby acknowledged he "didn't get the balance right" in terms of safeguards.

He did not back down, however, to similar criticism of Bill 14, the Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Act and Bill 15, the Infrastructure Projects Act.

Bill 14 allows the fast-tracking of energy projects by making all permitting for renewable energy projects and transmission lines the responsibility of the BC Energy Regulator.

Bill 15 expedites the permitting processes for infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and schools. Controversially for First Nations and local governments, it also allows the government to expedite housing or resource projects it deems "provincially significant."

Independent MLAs, the B.C. Conservatives and the B.C. Greens banded together on Wednesday afternoon in a last-ditch effort to pass a motion to postpone Bill 15. That motion required unanimous consent and was easily voted down.

"We brought forward a motion to seek the leave of the house, which would have to be unanimous, in order to basically put Bill 15 on ice for the time being so we can actually do the consultation and further discussion that everybody is seeking," B.C. Greens house leader Rob Botterell told reporters after the motion failed.

The B.C. Greens have an agreement with the NDP to provide support and vote with the government, but only on select, agreed-upon issues. The budget bill is one of these.

Botterell said he and his colleague, Jeremy Valeriote, were still open to voting for Bill 14 as late as Wednesday afternoon if changes were made, but were set on voting against Bill 15.

“There are a lot of flaws in the legislation,” he said. “And there's a broad base of organizations, including the Greens, of course, that would like to take the time over the summer to actually get this bill right,” Botterell said.

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad was less diplomatic.

“David Eby’s approach is arrogant, as always,” he told reporters before the vote. “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead, he knows best, and just trust him.”