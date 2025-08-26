 Skip to content
B.C. government setting limit on rent increases at 2.3% for 2026

The rent cap is set at the level of inflation
Black Press Media Staff
apartment
B.C. is setting the limit on rent increases at 2.3 per cent for 2026.(zumper.com)

The B.C. government announced on Tuesday (Aug. 26) that the limits for residential rent increases in 2026 will be 2.3 per cent.

This is less than the three-per-cent increase allowed for 2025 and the 3.5-per-cent increase that was allowed in 2024.

B.C. has limited rent increases for decades, but until 2018, landlords could raise rates two percentage points above inflation. Rules have changed several times since, but rates are again being tied to inflation.

This is the second year that rates have been set at the rate of inflation.

Landlords can raise rates as of Jan. 1, 2026, but must give tenants three months' notice.

More to come.

 

 

