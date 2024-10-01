B.C. Green leader to unveil platform as campaign enters 2nd full week

Leader Sonia Furstenau scheduled to unveil platform in a Victoria news conference

The B.C. Green Party is expected to be the first to roll out its complete election platform today.

Leader Sonia Furstenau is scheduled to hold a news conference in Victoria this morning.

The Greens have already laid out a number of their commitments, including promises to establish a network of 93 community health centres, cover six visits per year with a mental health professional under the provincial medical services plan, and maintain a carbon tax while increasing the size of the rebate.

As part of the second week of the election campaign, all three major party leaders are expected to come face-to-face for multiple events on Wednesday.

They will debate live in the morning on Vancouver radio station CKNW and that will be followed by an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

The election’s sole televised debate is scheduled for Oct. 8.