BC Green Party cancels all public events due to COVID-19 concerns

Party encourages members of the public to convene virtually when possible

Interim party leader Adam Olsen is urging the public to take precautions as COVID-19 continues to spread. (Black Press Media file photo)

The BC Green Party is cancelling all in-person public events in an attempt to reduce the risk of community transmission of COVID-19.

“I issued instructions to all staff, volunteers and leadership campaigns to immediately cancel all in-person public events and to convene online when possible,” said party executive director Andrew Brown.

In a release, the party noted the transmission of the virus indicates a need to reduce the risk of further transmission of COVID-19. The decision was made in coordination with the party’s MLAs and the leadership committee.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the global coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

ALSO READ: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

Brown stated the decision will be in effect until further notice as the party monitors the situation. Interim party leader Adam Olsen urged the public to follow health official’s instructions on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We recognize taking time off work is not financially feasible for many and we look to the federal government for continued and increasing support to ensure patients can self isolate as required,” Olsen said.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusGreen Party