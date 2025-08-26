BC Green Party leadership candidate visits Okanagan

Emily Lowan in Armstrong Sept. 2 for meet and greet

North Okanagan residents have a chance to meet one of the hopefuls looking to lead the BC Green Party.

Emily Lowan is one of the three people running to be the next leader of the party.

Locals have a chance to meet and greet Lowan when she is in Armstrong on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Park, 3285 Pleasant Valley Road.

"Emily has re-vitalized the Green Party membership by building the youth membership from 100 to over 1,800 in only five weeks," said Jacqui Gingras, a campaign volunteer for Lowan. "Emily is a principled young leader who has accomplished so much already, including leading the UVIC fossil fuel divestment campaign. She is exactly who we need for B.C. at just the right time."

Lowan, from Victoria, is running against Jonathan Kerr and Adam Bremner-Akins. The leadership contest debate takes place Aug. 13 in Victoria and virtually, ahead of which Lowan's supporters are hoping more people will get to know her.

"We are hosting the event in Armstrong to draw people from Salmon Arm and Vernon," said Gingras.

The leadership voting takes place Sept. 13 to 23 with results announced Sept. 24.