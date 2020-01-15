BC Green Party MLA Andrew Weaver to step away from party, will sit as independent

BC Green Party MLA Andrew Weaver announced he is stepping away from the Green Party to sit as an independent. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Green Party MLA Andrew Weaver announced that he has decided to step back from his party and sit as an independent beginning Jan. 20.

Weaver said the move will help him balance his priorities.

“Sitting as an independent will allow me to better balance work with the competing health demands affecting my family,” Weaver said in a statement. “I remain committed to the stability of this minority government and to CASA [Confidence and Supply Agreement].”

In January, Weaver stepped down as the BC Green Party Leader. Interim leader Adam Olsen stood by Weaver’s choice.

“We support MLA Weaver in his decision to sit as an independent so he can attend to the various health challenges affecting his family,” said Olsen, who is an MLA for Saanich-North. “The BC Green Party’s work these past years to begin to reduce partisan polarization from our political discourse and restore the public’s trust has been demanding, and because of this we recognize that a person’s commitment to their family needs to come before those to their caucus.”

Weaver will continue to sit as an MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

