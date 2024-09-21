BC Greens announce candidate for Mid Island-Pacific Rim as campaigning begins

Former BC United candidate Joshua Dahling makes his own announcement about political future

Environmental advocate and multi-media creator Ross Reid will represent the BC Greens in Mid Island-Pacific Rim in the upcoming 2024 provincial election.

1 / 1 Environmental advocate and multi-media creator Ross Reid will represent the BC Greens in Mid Island-Pacific Rim in the upcoming 2024 provincial election. Advertisement

Environmental advocate and Nerby About Nature host Ross Reid will represent the BC Greens for Mid Island-Pacific Rim in the upcoming provincial election.

The party made the announcement just days before the Legislature was dissolved to begin election proceedings.

"Ross Reid is a tremendous advocate for the environment, social justice and the type of evidence-based, long-term thinking we need more of in politics," said leadership candidate Sonia Furstenau. "As en educator and multi-media creator, he's already made a positive impact."

Reid was born and raised in the Cascadian Bioregion. He has a BFA in Film and Minor in Biology, as well as an MBA. Reid launched 'Nerdy About Nature,' a multi-media project, in 2019. The show educates viewers on nature and humans' interrelationship to it.

Reid also works in ecological watershed restoration with Redd Fish Restoration Society.

"Growing up amongst the beautiful lands and waters we all share, I've witnessed first hand the lack of accountability for their degradation," Reid said. "I'm concerned about the housing crisis, old growth logging, the drug epidemic, job instability and lack of climate action," he added.

"I'm tired of being offered band-aid solutions that fail to address the real root of these issues: growing social inequality and systems that favour the hyper-wealthy."

Incumbent NDP candidate Josie Osborne wasted no time putting up election signs around Port Alberni shortly after the writ dropped Saturday, Sept. 21. Osborne is seeking her second term in provincial office.

Meanwhile Joshua Dahling, who campaigned all summer under the BC United flag, announced Friday he is withdrawing his candidacy.

"I entered the political arena because I believe many of our elected officials are failing us and serious changes are needed," he said in a social media statement.

Dahling thanked all those who volunteered with him and said he would continue to advocate for improvements in health care, housing and affordability.

The BC Conservatives earlier this summer named former Port Alberni junior hockey coach Adam Hayduk as their candidate for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. When BC United suspended their election intentions and threw their support behind the BC Conservatives, that left Dahling with no party support.

British Columbians will go to the polls on Oct. 19, 2024,