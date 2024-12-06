B.C. hairstylists among 'legends' honoured in artwork, Canadian awards

Accolades recognize Olivia Berttall, Grit Becker, Chantelle Leeder and Simon James

Semiahmoo Peninsula hairstylists were among dozens celebrated in Toronto recently, at events lauding prowess and achievement in the profession.

A trio from Sin 7 Salon in White Rock – Olivia Berttall, Grit Becker and Chantelle Leeder – shared B.C. Stylist of the Year at the 2025 Contessa Awards, held Nov. 10 at the Westin Harbour Castle, while South Surrey-raised Simon James was among 130 hairdressers immortalized in 'The Legends of Canadian Hairdressing' artwork.

For James, being selected for inclusion on the silkscreen collage handmade by world-renowned London-based artist Mark Woolley was an honour "that really resonated on a new level for me."

The artwork – unveiled Nov. 9 – is described as "a breathtaking tribute to 130 of Canada's most influential hairstylists who have left a lasting mark on the industry."

"What set this apart from accolades or awards in the past was the intimacy of the event itself," James said.

Attendees at the affair – held at the W Toronto – were limited to those featured in the piece, said James, explaining the atmosphere "leant itself to incredibly thoughtful and meaningful conversations about our industry."

"It was a forum for exchanging ideas and inspiration," he continued. "I found myself rubbing elbows with industry titans."

Most impactful, James added, was looking around the room and realizing he was not only surrounded by those he had admired when he was a young, aspiring hairstylist, but also now friends with many of them.

"Perhaps in some small way I have impacted someone the way these people impacted me in my youth.

"It's exciting to know how far I have come but even more exciting to see how much further I still wish to go," he added.

One goal is fast-approaching fruition: James said he and Aleksandra Mikolajczyk – his wife and business partner – are "nearing completion" on Obsidian Hair, Beauty and Soul in White Rock. The venture, which follows years of business in downtown Vancouver, includes an in-house training program "to build the next generation of elite hairstylists." They expect to complete its launch in the new year.

Berttall said while only her name is on the Contessa winners' list, the talents it celebrates are not hers alone.

Leeder explained that the trio had initially entered a team collection, as well as additional collections of the images into other award categories. When they learned that competition rules prohibited submitting part of a team collection in other categories, they were faced with a choice: enter just the team category, or enter all five of the others they had submitted collections to.

They chose the latter, combining their creative talents in each under just one of their names.

Leeder said it was a lesson learned, noting they've since made a full, five-image team submission to the North American Hairstyling Awards, for which finalists will be announced on Feb. 23.

The Contessa Award was presented at the Westin Harbour Castle, and is a national accolade based on photography as well as the collection of looks created for the year ahead.

Leeder, who has been in the hair industry since 2006, said the stylists spent "many many months" working on their 'Timeless Bouquet' collection.

"We were inspired by finding beauty in wilting and dehydrated flowers, a reminder that there is a grace and elegance in aging," she said.

She described the award as "icing on the cake for me."

"It makes me feel well-rounded and recognized by the industry."

Berttall is an Earl Marriott Secondary alumna and graduate of John Casablancas Institute. The longtime White Rock resident has been a hairstylist for eight years and continues to call the seaside city home.

She described the Contessa experience – her first time joining the salon's competition team – as "so much fun, so inspiring," and said it was "so amazing" to be recognized.

She plans to enter her own collection in next year's Contessas.

Becker has been a hairstylist for more than 30 years, and with Sin 7 Salon for the past 16 years. Also a White Rock resident, she said the experience "motivates her to push her creative boundaries and to keep growing in her career."

According to Salon Magazine, the biggest of the 2025 Contessa awards went to winners based in B.C. Those also included Langley-based hairstylist James Abu-Ulba of Method Education, who earned his first Contessa for Canadian Hairstylist of the Year.