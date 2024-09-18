B.C. handled Doukhobor survivor payments 'poorly': ombudsman

'I am disappointed that government has made decisions without adequately consulting with the community' :BC Ombudsperson

B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke is concerned about the way the provincial government is handling compensation payments to the Sons of Freedom Doukhobors that were detained at the New Denver School in the 1950s.

“I am encouraged that government is compensating these elderly British Columbians for what happened to them as children, as we recommended 25 years ago,” said BC Ombudsperson Jay Chalke. “While I am glad to see the funds being distributed, I am concerned with how poorly the government has communicated with New Denver survivors, their families and descendants in developing the compensation program.

"Government has been vague about who is eligible for compensation, the applicable criteria and the application process and deadlines – for no good reason.”

Seven months have passed since Premier David Eby gave a formal apology in the legislature and acknowledged that the children were mistreated both physically and psychologically while in provincial care.

Sons of Freedom Doukhobor parents gather on the outside of the fence at the New Denver School as they visit with their children. (Submitted)

The apology came with a $10 million compensation package with $5 million designated to create a legacy fund to preserve and promote the Sons of Freedom cultural heritage, $1.25 million for research and the creation of archival services and $3.75 million allocated for a health and well-being fund. This fund was to be distributed on a case-by-case basis to meet specific needs.

Following the apology, Sons of Freedom community members called on the premier to allow them to have a say in how the money was allocated, including directly compensating the survivors.

When challenged in a press conference, Eby said he would work to "make this right.”

But Chalke says the lack of a clear plan has resulted in "inconsistent and unclear communication with survivors and descendants."

He added that survivors and descendants have turned to his office because they have been unable to obtain answers from government.

“Given the solemn apology in the legislature by the premier and the subsequent commitment to make things right, I am very surprised government’s follow-up communications fell so short,” said Chalke. “I am disappointed that government has made decisions without adequately consulting with the community and has not shared information about its decisions in a clear and accessible way."

In August, the government changed course and began issuing payments from the health and well-being fund directly to survivors.

However, Chalke is disappointed that the government has not shifted more of the funds towards personal compensation.

"We also expected that in its work to 'make this right,' government would reconsider the allocation of funding within the $10 million 'recognition package' to ensure adequate compensation for survivors and descendants," said Chalke.

As it stands, nearly two-thirds of the $10 million will go to purposes other than individual compensation.

The funds currently earmarked for survivors and their descendants are being paid through a contract with the Red Cross. The government has confirmed that all living survivors who were unjustly taken to New Denver will receive $18,000, but has been unclear as to the amount that descendants of deceased survivors will receive.

The ombudsperson also expressed concerns that the government has not provided clear information to survivors about potential financial consequences of receiving the payments.

"Many survivors are living on a fixed income, and government must ensure that accepting compensation does not have negative financial impacts on means-tested government programs," said Chalke.

Chalke reports that the government told his office that the Red Cross is facilitating access to free tax services for survivors. But Chalke says that is not sufficient.

“Government can do better,” concluded Chalke. “I call on government to develop and share, with the community, its plan for contacting all survivors and descendants, providing timely, accurate information about government’s compensation program and responding to their questions.”

Chalke said the Office of the Ombudsperson will be closely monitoring the government's next steps.