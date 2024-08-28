B.C. HandyDART workers reject contract offer, strike threat looms

While delaying job action Monday, union said 72-hour notice would be filed if contract rejected

Workers at British Columbia’s HandyDART transit service have rejected a final contract offer, and their union says it is now considering its next move.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 has said it would give a 72-hour strike notice if membership voted down the latest offer by Transdev, the contracted operator of HandyDART.

A potential disruption of the door-to-door service was averted Monday, after workers suspended job action to vote on the contract offer.

Local 1724 president Joe McCann called the suspension of job action “a gesture of goodwill” after what the union described as “months of bargaining and escalating job actions” ranging from an overtime ban to refusing to wear uniforms.

Key issues include staffing shortages and high worker turnover.

The two sides have been negotiating since last November.

TransLink, Metro Vancouver’s regional transit provider, has said that even if a strike goes ahead, service will continue for people needing rides to medical treatments for cancer and other illnesses.