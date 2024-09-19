B.C. has 'very large faucet' that could help with California's drought: Trump

B.C. is facing its own ongoing drought

Former President Donald Trump says a "very large faucet" in B.C. could help California's drought, bringing water "all the way down to Los Angeles."

Trump made the claim in California on Sept. 12, while speaking about California's drought issues.

"You have no water down here"

Trump said he "had it all done," but then pointed the finger at California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“So you have millions of gallons of water pouring down from the north, with the snow caps and Canada and all pouring down and they have an, essentially, a very large faucet. You turn the faucet on – and it takes one day to turn – it’s massive, it’s as big as the wall of that building right there.”

It's not clear which "faucet" Trump is speaking of.

A map from the U.S. National Integrated Drought Information System says 60.7 per cent of the state is under "abnormally dry" conditions – the lowest drought condition – and another 10.65 per cent is under "moderate drought conditions."

On the same day Trump made the claim, B.C. officials provided an update on the ongoing drought in B.C.

BC Wildfire Service's predictive services superintendent Neal McLoughlin said there has been a three-year precipitation drought in the province.

He said over the last three years, the province has received "abnormally low" precipitation, about 60-85 per cent of normal levels in August 2021, compared to 40-60 per cent of normal levels in September 2023.

B.C. has 32 water basins and on Sept. 12, five of those were at drought level 5 – the highest level, meaning that adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain. Six basins were at a level 4, while only four were at level one or no drought conditions.

McLoughlin added that "low snow pack, an early spring and warm temperatures "really set us up for high drought codes."

B.C.'s Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Ministry said the provincial government could not comment as it's a cross-border issue. Black Press Media reached out to the federal government, but did not hear back by publication.

Trump also promised he would "give (Californians) more water than almost anybody has."