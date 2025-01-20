B.C. launches registry for short-term rentals: Housing Minister

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon announced the launch of B.C.'s short-term rental registry.

B.C.'s Housing Ravi Kahlon Monday (Jan. 20) announced the launch of a new B.C.-wide registry for short-term rentals.

The registry is part of government's broader plan to curb short-term rentals specifically and increase housing options generally. The registry aims to improve enforcement of the legislation by requiring short-term rental providers to obtain a provincial registration number, a valid business licence number and post such information on their listing if required.

"It's another step toward addressing the housing challenges that people are facing," Kahlon said.

The legislation defines short-term rentals as accommodations available on a host’s property for a period of less than 90 consecutive days. The legislation restricts short-term rentals to a host’s principal residence plus one secondary suite or accessory dwelling unit in most but not all communities.

Kahlon made the announcement in Vancouver.

More to come...