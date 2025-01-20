 Skip to content
B.C. launches registry for short-term rentals: Housing Minister

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon announced the launch of B.C.'s short-term rental registry.
Wolf Depner
B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon, here seen in May 2024, says a new registry for short-term rentals wil help create more housing. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

B.C.'s Housing Ravi Kahlon Monday (Jan. 20) announced the launch of a new B.C.-wide registry for short-term rentals. 

The registry is part of government's broader plan to curb short-term rentals specifically and increase housing options generally. The registry aims to improve enforcement of the legislation by requiring short-term rental providers to obtain a provincial registration number, a valid business licence number and post such information on their listing if required.

"It's another step toward addressing the housing challenges that people are facing," Kahlon said. 

The legislation defines short-term rentals as accommodations available on a host’s property for a period of less than 90 consecutive days. The legislation restricts short-term rentals to a host’s principal residence plus one secondary suite or accessory dwelling unit in most but not all communities. 

Kahlon made the announcement in Vancouver.

More to come...

 

 

 

About the Author: Wolf Depner

I joined the national team with Black Press Media in 2023 from the Peninsula News Review, where I had reported on Vancouver Island's Saanich Peninsula since 2019.
Read more

