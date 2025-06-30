B.C. health minister pledges support for Kelowna General Hospital

'It will be hard work that has to be undertaken to move forward'

B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne visited Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) on June 30 to speak directly with physicians and frontline health-care workers about ongoing concerns at the hospital—particularly the closure of its pediatrics unit.

“I am here to express my support for people and that work, and doing everything that we can, myself as minister and the Ministry of Health, to support that, and talk about the path forward,” Osborne said in an interview with Black Press Media.

She called the dedication of hospital staff “inspiring,” and that those she spoke with were both professionals and community members deeply committed to providing the best possible care.

Osborne also acknowledged that Kelowna’s rapid growth has outpaced local health resources.

“We talk about a shortage of health care workers, and that is true, but it is also important to do everything we can to retain the workers that we have,” the minister added.

The minister said that means ensuring workplaces have the resources that they need, and that they're safe and respectful environments.

“I am leaving today knowing that people are deeply committed to undertaking the hard, but necessary work of rebuilding trust and building the relationships, and ensuring that lines of communication are clear and are open, and that we all have a shared responsibility in that, and that's not just physicians, of course, but Interior Health as well.”

Interior Health (IH) issued a statement on June 27 outlining short- and long-term initiatives aimed at addressing staffing concerns, supporting physicians, and improving communication across the health authority. Osborne voiced support for that plan but said the process would take time.

“I know that Interior Health is deeply committed to the work that has to be undertaken in terms of hearing physicians, understanding the questions that are being asked, the resources that are being asked for, but also in rebuilding trust, rebuilding those lines of communication, and that is going to take time,” she said.

She pointed out that urgent action has already been taken to provide support inside different parts of the hospital, to recruit and, build capacity in the pediatrics department specifically for new pediatricians who have signed on. She also highlighted that a plan is underway to reopen the pediatrics unit as soon as possible, in coordination with the Doctors of BC.

“For me to leave with a better understanding of the interconnectedness of different departments here at Kelowna General Hospital, and know that creating resilience in the hospital is more than just the pediatrics unit. But certainly, it took this, I think, it has brought some issues to a real head.”

Osborne said she’s also confident that IH is well-positioned to manage the leadership transition following the resignation of CEO Susan Brown.

“Transitions and leadership definitely happen from time to time, and this is a big one that Interior Health will go through right now,” she said. “But I know and I'm confident that everybody understands their responsibilities as part of the Interior Health team, and that they as individuals and members of this community as well are deeply invested in this place and seeing the success here at the hospital.”

Brown stepped down on June 27, just a few months ahead of her planned retirement. Kelowna’s three Conservative MLAs had been calling for her resignation for weeks. Sylvia Weir, the current CFO and vice president of corporate services, has been named interim president and CEO.

During her visit, Osborne toured several areas of the hospital and said seeing it firsthand helped her understand the physical challenges staff are working with.

“I had a chance to go through the pediatrics unit, I visited the emergency department—I heard and I saw about capacity issues, and I know there's a lot of work to continue to do to build out the resources that are needed, especially in this really fast-growing part of British Columbia.”

The pediatrics unit’s closure has heightened calls from local physicians and families for urgent and lasting change. While IH has promised improvement, many in the community say more transparency and long-term planning are needed to restore trust. There is still no firm time line when the unit will reopen.

Osborne noted that the challenges are significant, but said the willingness of staff to stay engaged gives her hope.

“I feel everybody I've met with today certainly is very committed to the work, and it will be hard work that has to be undertaken to move forward and see the successes that we need to see in order to ensure that … high-quality care is delivered for people.”