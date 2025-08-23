B.C. health officer urges families to check vaccinations ahead of school year

Measles cases have been on the rise in the province in 2025

With measles cases on the rise in B.C. and students going back to school, the province is recommending kids stay up to date with their vaccinations.

British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie is encouraging parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date on routine immunizations and are protected against several illnesses, according to an Aug. 20 B.C. government press release.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control's weekly measles update for Aug. 21 says there have been 197 confirmed cases in the province in 2025. The majority of cases, 143, have been reported in the Northern Health region.

Those under the age of 18 are eligible for free, publicly funded vaccines. This allows for protection against over a dozen different diseases from polio to COVID-19, to mumps and chickenpox among others.

Lavoie is reminding parents that schools do routinely offer the human papillomavirus vaccine and immunizations for tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis and meningitis, depending on what grade the student is in.

You can book an appointment to be vaccinated at several local health units, doctor or nurse-practitioner offices, and some community health centres across B.C.

If you child is above the age of four, you can also have them vaccinated at some pharmacies, says the release.

You can see your children's immunization schedule on HealthLink BC or view immunization records through the Health Gateway at healthgateway.gov.bc.ca/.