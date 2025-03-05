BC Highway Patrol cracking down on distracted driving in March

In addition to being on the lookout for distracted drivers, police will also be watching for people not wearing seat belts

Distracted driving has become such a problem throughout B.C. that it is now considered to be at least as deadly as driving while impaired*.

That’s why during the month of March, BC Highway Patrol is focusing on education through enforcement regarding the double dangers of driving while distracted and failing to wear your seat belt (also known as occupant restraint).

Distracted driving, along with speeding and impaired driving, is consistently one of the top three contributors to fatal crashes in B.C., says Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of the BC Highway Patrol. He notes that officers who stop people for distracted driving often hear drivers ask for a warning.

However, distracted driving is so risky that the “warning” drivers receive will be a violation ticket. Every ticket for distracted driving includes a fine of $368 and four driver penalty points.

If you have four or more points on your driving record at the end of a 12-month period, you will pay a driver penalty point premium. This ranges from $214 for four points to $29,376 for 50 or more points.

If you get more than more than one distracted driving ticket in a three-year period, you will also get a driver risk premium. Two tickets for distracted driving within a three-year period incurs a driver risk premium of $453, and the amount increases for every additional ticket.

It means that a driver who receives one ticket for distracted driving in a three-year period pays $582; two tickets in the same period will cost you $1,825. That pales in comparison with other possible consequences of distracted driving, which would be to get hurt, injure someone else, or worse.

While distraction caused by electronic devices is relatively recent, BC Highway Patrol still finds a surprising number of people who are not using seat belts, even though restraints have been mandatory since 1977.

The evidence is clear: If you do not wear your seat belt, a totally survivable collision will often become fatal, says McLaughlin, and while securing your child with a car seat requires a little planning, your child’s life is worth it.

An average of 53 people are dying every year in B.C. because they were not wearing seat belts properly. The BC Motor Vehicle Act says that you must wear your seat belt properly, with the shoulder belt across your chest (not under your arm), and the lap belt across your pelvic bones. Children under the age of nine must be secured in appropriate car seats or booster seats, depending on their age and size.

For more information about car seats, seat belts, and distracted driving, go to www.icbc.com.

*All statistics are according to ICBC collision data collected between 2014 and 2023.