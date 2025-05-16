BC Highway Patrol making 'extra push' in Shuswap over long weekend

Victoria Day long weekend averages three deaths per year and almost 2,200 crashes

As people take off for the May long weekend, BC Highway Patrol is working overtime to keep them safe.

BC Highway Patrol is making an "extra push" across the province, including highly visible operations in the Kamloops area, Barriere, Chase, Sicamous, Revelstoke, Golden, Nelson, Cranbrook and more.

"Motorists will see roving patrols, unmarked police vehicles, and check stops as BC Highway Patrol officers all over BC look to stop distracted driving, aggressive driving, impaired driving, and people not wearing their seatbelts," Supt. Mike Coyle said in a media release. "The May long weekend is traditionally dangerous on our highways, so BC Highway Patrol will be using regular resources, overtime and joint projects with local detachments in an effort to make a safer tradition."

From Friday to Monday, the Victoria Day long weekend averages three deaths per year and almost 2,200 crashes, with "a concerning escalation" since the historic low numbers from 2020 during the pandemic.

Special enforcement efforts over the weekend will include officers setting up "spotters" in high-altitude locations over highways and using spotting scopes to locate high-risk and/or distracted driving, and ensure seatbelt use. In the Lower Mainland they have check stops at high-volume locations in Metro Vancouver and the Island, and special operations on the Sea to Sky Corridor.

These additional efforts are part of the month long High Risk Driving and Motorcycle Awareness campaign.

"Public safety is our top priority and we take it very seriously," Coyle added. "People who choose to ignore safety will certainly be educated on its importance."