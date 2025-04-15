B.C. Highway Patrol: No, you can't drive with a dog in your lap

Fuzzy dice, air fresheners can also cause issues if blocking driver's view

Keep your windshield free of distractions, your hands on your wheel and your dog secured in a passenger seat. BC Highway Patrol wants you to avoid getting a ticket for preventable behaviour.

According to a press release, on April 9, 2025, a driver on Lougheed Highway in Burnaby was issued a ticket for driving while controls obstructed ($109 fine) because he was holding his dog while driving.

"Driving is a complex task," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. "You need all of your attention for unexpected lane changes, pedestrians, weather and obstacles. Having a dog on your lap is illegal and a minor collision could kill your best friend. It’s best if pets are belted in properly, ideally with a harness in the rear passenger seat, just like a human child."

McLaughlin cited other examples of obstructive driving behaviours that are illegal but common: mounting your cell phone on your windshield; fuzzy dice, air fresheners, tissue boxes and anything else that can obstruct your view through the windshield; blankets, privacy screens, or tinting on passenger or driver’s windows that are forward of the B pillar (the vehicle’s roof pillar located behind the driver’s shoulder).

"We want everyone to give driving the respect it deserves," said McLaughlin. "You are much more likely to avoid a ticket and the physical and emotional consequences of a crash."