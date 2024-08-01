 Skip to content
B.C. home invasion suspect charged after being arrested re-entering Canada

Police say the home invasion was targeted, 'with the objective of stealing cryptocurrency'
Black Press Media Staff
An aircraft takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, December 26, 2022.

A B.C. home invasion suspect is facing seven charges after being arrested while he was returning to Canada in July. 

Tsz Wing Boaz Chan was arrested July 25, with help from the Canada Border Services Agency and Richmond RCMP, at Vancouver International Airport while re-entering the country, according to a release from Port Moody police Thursday (Aug. 1). Chan is a non-resident of Canada, police said. 

He remains in custody and his next court date is scheduled for Aug. 6.

Chan now faces seven charges, including aggravated assault, forcible confinement and break and enter, for an April 28 home invasion in Port Moody. 

Acting Sgt. Sam Zacharias said the home invasion was targeted, "with the objective of stealing cryptocurrency."

On April 28, just after 8 a.m., Port Moody police were responding to a well-being check on a family in a Heritage Woods home. 

When officers arrived, they found multiple victims of a home invasion, who were treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. 

