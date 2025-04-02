B.C. home sets award-winning standard for green housing

Phoenix House was 1 of only 2 B.C. recipients of this year's Built Green Canada awards

An Abbotsford home is making waves among the eco-friendly construction industry, with the Phoenix House recently receiving the Transformation Award from Built Green Canada.

This second iteration of the international awards recognized four Canadian housing groups/projects, with the Phoenix House joining Courtenay's Jim Zsiros as the only B.C. recipients for this year's awards.

The Abbotsford property earned its name through a tragic backstory that involved a house fire that required a complete rebuild.

Delta's Best Builders teamed up with Nick Bray Architecture and Carbon Wise to design and create a home that pushed the boundaries for eco-friendly housing.

According to the Pheonix House website, the property is the first project in the country to receive zero carbon certification from the Living Future Institute.

It was able to accomplish this by incorporating solar panels, heat pumps, a rainwater collection system, earthquake-resilient structural design, low-carbon and reclaimed materials, home automation, intelligent energy management systems, space-efficient design, and much more.

Built Green Canada CEO Jenifer Christenson said that these awards are a way to recognize those who go above and beyond when considering the eco-friendliness of their housing projects.

"It’s a privilege to learn how these creative problem solvers apply their ideas and solutions to their projects," Christenson said. "And in this year’s four winners, we’re proud to recognize some standouts who represent our mission to progress industry toward more holistic sustainable building practices – these are our trailblazers."