 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

BC Hydro accepting new energy proposals

Province looking for new baseline power and energy efficiency tech.
Mark Page
Mark Page
dix
B.C. Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix announced the next steps for the province's latest call for power.Bailey Seymour/News Staff

Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix announced on Wednesday (June 4) that BC Hydro is taking proposals for new energy projects to meet the latest call for power, and is also seeking proposals for new energy-efficiency technology.

"We have never seen so much demand for electricity, and so much potential for growth," Dix told reporters in Vancouver.

This is part of BC Hydro's second call to power in as many years, with the Crown corporation seeking to add 5,000 gigawatt hours to the grid — enough electricity to power roughly 500,000 homes. The government's ideal is to have projects providing energy from renewable sources that are at least partly First Nation-owned.

BC Hydro hopes implementing energy efficiency technology will enable it to save 2,000 gigawatt-hours, effectively adding that amount back into the grid.

The 2024 call for power also aims to provide about 5,000 gigawatts of electricity through nine wind and solar projects. These are between 49 and 51 per cent First Nation-owned.

These new projects can be larger than the 2024 ones and will likely be more diverse in type. Dix said he wants these to provide "firm power," meaning the energy comes from less weather-dependent sources.

BC Hydro CEO Chris O'Riley said the goal is to complement renewable sources and provide a more consistent electricity supply.

Dix mentioned geothermal and hydroelectric dams as possibilities in this grouping. He specifically singled out a storage dam project proposed by a First Nation on Vancouver Island, though he noted that nothing is finalized.

The deadline for proposals is in September.

Immediately after the announcement, Dr. Melissa Lem, president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, issued a news release calling on Dix to make it clear that these new power sources won't involve liquefied natural gas.

“People in B.C. should not have to pay many times over to support an industry that is putting all of us on the hook for intensifying healthcare and climate costs," Lem said.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Mark Page

About the Author: Mark Page

I'm the B.C. legislative correspondent for Black Press Media's provincial news team.
Read more

Related

Wind blows in answer to BC Hydro's first call for power in 15 years
Wind blows in answer to BC Hydro's first call for power in 15 years
B.C. launches 2nd call for power, $12M fund for clean energy technologies
B.C. launches 2nd call for power, $12M fund for clean energy technologies