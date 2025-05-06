BC Hydro announces new president, CEO

Outgoing CEO Chris O'Riley has been with the company for 35 years

Charlotte Mitha will be taking the helm at BC Hydro, beginning Aug. 1.

BC Hydro announced Mitha as the next president and CEO of the provincial Crown corporation Tuesday (May 6). Current president and CEO, Chris O'Riley, is retiring this summer after 35 years with the company.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to drive British Columbia’s renewable energy future forward while fostering economic growth and ensuring long-term energy security," Mitha said. "Leading BC Hydro’s exceptional team is a privilege, and together, we will continue delivering the affordable, reliable and clean electricity that British Columbians have trusted for generations.”

Mitha, according to a BC Hydro release, brings three decades of experience in B.C.'s energy sector, including more than five years as BC Hydro's executive vice-president of operations. Prior to joining BC Hydro, she worked as a mechanical engineer on hydroelectric generation and infrastructure projects in B.C.

"Charlotte’s extensive leadership spans BC Hydro’s generation, transmission, distribution and real-time grid operations."

The release adds she was recently honoured with Electricity Canada's 2024 Women in Electricity award, "recognizing her outstanding leadership and contributions to Canada’s electricity sector."

Mitha has also served as a board advisor for Yukon Energy and a board member of the Western Energy Institute.

BC Hydro board chair Glen Clark said Mitha's "expertise, vision and leadership" will be instrumental in navigating a "transformative era" in B.C.'s energy sector.

"With Charlotte at the helm, BC Hydro is well-positioned to advance key initiatives that will continue to foster economic and community growth across the province, while ensuring the delivery of secure, reliable and affordable power to British Columbians.”

The day before announcing Mitha in the role, BC Hydro and the provincial government put out another call for energy sources. It was the second since April 2024.

BC Hydro said Mitha's appointment comes "at a critical juncture" for B.C.'s energy sector, "as demand for electricity continues to grow due to economic and industrial expansion, population growth and increased housing development."