BC Hydro begins major seismic upgrade at Vancouver Island dam

Campbell River's Ladore Dam upgrade is one of three in the works along the system

BC Hydro has begun work to enable seismic upgrades at Ladore Dam, near Campbell River, marking a major milestone for dam safety projects on Vancouver Island. This upgrade will ensure Ladore Dam continues to safely hold and pass water downstream in case of a major earthquake or flood.

"The Ladore Spillway Seismic Upgrade Project will allow us to maintain public safety and reliability post-earthquake," says Adrian Dix, minister of energy and climate solutions. “This critical project will also benefit local fish and wildlife habitats, as well as downstream domestic water supply.”

The Ladore Dam is one of three hydroelectric dams on the Campbell River system. The John Hart Dam is downstream, and the Strathcona Dam is upstream. Ladore was built in 1949, and its powerhouse was completed in 1957. The seismic upgrade work includes replacing spillway gates and installing new equipment and upgrades to ensure the spillway is operational following a major earthquake, and to meet modern reliability standards.

"Vancouver Island is within the most seismically active zone in B.C.,” says Kermit Dahl, Mayor of Campbell River. “This critical work will not just improve seismic safety across the Campbell River system. The project will also create about 70 jobs per year until it’s completed in 2029.”

While there is no public access to the Ladore Dam, BC Hydro has consulted with First Nations, government agencies, the community and other stakeholders through various stages of the planning process.

“Public safety is our top priority. For many decades, we've been assessing earthquake hazards at our dams and related facilities, and upgrading them as required,” says Chris O'Riley, president and CEO of BC Hydro. “This project will improve the reliability of the spillway gate system at Ladore Dam, along with its power supply, control and telecommunications.”

The Ladore Spillway Seismic Upgrade Project is one of the three dam safety upgrade projects for the Campbell River system. The John Hart Dam upgrade work started in the summer of 2023 and is being carried out in two segments over six years. That work is expected to be completed by 2030. The Strathcona Dam Water Discharge Upgrade Project is planned to begin in the fall of 2025.