BC Hydro brings EV chargers to Abbotsford, Surrey, Courtenay ICBC centres

Number of BC Hydro charging ports expected to reach 800 by 2026

Electric vehicles are being welcomed with open arms and now open charging stations at multiple ICBC Claim Centre locations throughout B.C.

In collaboration with BC Hydro, eight brand new charging ports for electric vehicles were unveiled at Surrey's ICBC Claim Centre, with these units able to support dual charging and add 180 kilometres to an EV in only 10 minutes.

Garry Begg, the province's minister of public safety and solicitor general, explained that these new charging stations support the government's quest to make electric vehicles more affordable and accessible to all B.C. residents.

"By working with BC Hydro to build out our fast-charging infrastructure we’re making it easier for people to make the switch to clean, quiet electric vehicles, helping them save money on fuel while reducing emissions and combating climate change," Begg said.

In addition to these new Surrey chargers, BC Hydro will also install new chargers at ICBC Claim Centre locations in Abbotsford and Courtenay as well.

These new charging stations will open later this year, with ICBC president David Wong saying that the company was very excited to onboard this new EV infrastructure.

"One of our priorities at ICBC is to support sustainable mobility and we’re proud to partner with BC Hydro in the placement and installation of EV chargers at three ICBC locations in the province,” Wong said. “Since 2019, the number of electric vehicles in B.C. has more than tripled, which makes this increase in infrastructure for EV drivers so important as we move forward.”

BC Hydro confirmed that more than 180,000 electric vehicles are now on the B.C. roads, with this number potentially reaching up 900,000 within the next 10 years.

“British Columbians are embracing electric vehicles faster than any other jurisdiction in Canada and that’s why we are continuing to make investments for growth within our current system and building out our fast-charging network across B.C.,” said BC Hydro president Chris O’Riley. “These new chargers at ICBC Claim Centres will help support EV adoption and reduce range anxiety throughout the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island."

While the current number of BC Hydro EV charging ports sits at 432, the company plans to increase this to 800 by spring of 2026 with the help of future charging stations in Port Moody, Maple Ridge, and Vancouver.