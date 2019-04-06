BC Hydro busy with multiple power outages around Greater Victoria

Reports of 12 different outages in southern Vancouver Island have 7,876 without power

High winds have contributed to 12 different outages in southern Vancouver Island leaving 7,876 customers without power. (BC Hydro power outage map)

BC Hydro is working to restore power to almost 8,000 on southern Vancouver Island as power outages hit amidst an ongoing wind warning.

While southeast winds hit 70 km/h Saturday, gusting to 90 for areas near the water, the list of outages grows on BC Hydro’s website.

As of noon Saturday, Colwood, Langford, Metchosin, Highlands, Saanich, View Royal, North Saanich and Sidney all had pockets of customers affected.

To see the latest outage updates see BC Hydro website bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html

An outage is affecting 1200 customers near #Saanich #SidneyBC. Latest info will be on our mobile site: https://t.co/f6ks7329ah pic.twitter.com/Y5eClQhXFt — BC Hydro (@bchydro) April 6, 2019

Crews will be responding to an outage affecting 575 customers in the #ViewRoyal area. After they arrive we’ll have updates on our mobile site: https://t.co/sG1eqgZ9UH pic.twitter.com/fqRVFh7RYP — BC Hydro (@bchydro) April 6, 2019

We’ll be responding to an outage affecting 700 customers in the #Metchosin area. Latest updates on our mobile site as available: https://t.co/PJE41Gnq3N pic.twitter.com/gG0UnDnlCF — BC Hydro (@bchydro) April 6, 2019

An outage is affecting 1600 customers in #Colwood #Langford area and crews will be responding. Updates: https://t.co/FyOQg7WXHd pic.twitter.com/r55P8cq8sf — BC Hydro (@bchydro) April 6, 2019

Crews will be responding to an outage affecting 500 customers in #Colwood. We’ll have the latest updates on our mobile site: https://t.co/5cYZ8NaK4L pic.twitter.com/hj2xkv8TL0 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) April 6, 2019

