BC Hydro cuts power to Port Alice to fix storm-weakened equipment

Village had an emergency planned power outage on Jan. 7 to deal with issues caused during 2024 bomb cyclone
BC Hydro photo

Port Alice residents were stuck with a planned power outage on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in order for BC Hydro to come in and do an emergency hydro repair job.

BC Hydro spokesperson Ted Olynyk noted the outage was a necessary one for the village. 

"We had to replace some equipment that didn't go out during previous storm events but was certainly weakened," he said, adding BC Hydro managed to catch it early and wanted to "make sure we could do the repairs as quick as possible."

The entire North Island was previously without power for over 24 hours back in November thanks to a "bomb cyclone" that raged across the coast, causing the power to go out just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and not coming back on for specific areas until around 8 p.m. the next day.

Northern Vancouver Island wasn't the only region to get hit hard by the bomb cyclone. There were more than 320,000 BC Hydro customers without power at its peak.

Tyson Whitney

About the Author: Tyson Whitney

I have been working in the community newspaper business for nearly a decade, all of those years with Black Press Media.
