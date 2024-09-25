B.C. Indigenous artist's jewelry shines under Emmy Award spotlight

Agnes łlilawikw Wisden runs Sea Wisdom Design

Indigenous artist Agnes Seaweed Wisden of Sea Wisdom Design has had her work soar to new heights as it was worn by two actors at the Emmys on Sept. 15.

Lily Gladstone, known for her work in Fancy Dance, Killers of the Flower Moon and Under The Bridge, which was based on the true story of Victoria’s Reena Virk, donned several pieces made by Wisden.

“Lily had an assortment of a copper cuff, she wore a copper knuckle ring, along with the large Camas Lilly Chest Plate. Her work was meant to symbolize her character that she was nominated for. Her character is a Sixties Scoop survivor and she plays a cop based in Victoria investigating the case of Reena Virk,” said Wisden. “I chose to engrave Camas Lilies on the chest plate to symbolize resurgence and taking root. Camas Lilies are a plant that is currently being revitalized after colonization, and its roots are an important part of traditional food systems here on the island.”

Gladstone wasn’t the only star to wear Wisden’s pieces. Chad Charlie from TV’s Reservation Dogs, also wore several items made by Wisden.

“(Chad) received a large copper Dancer Necklace, Copper Shield Ring, 2 Copper Cuffs and some buttons for his custom made Tuxedo. His were engraved with his clans: Thunderbird, Wolf, and Orca,” said Wisden.

Wisden has been working in the arts since completing a fine arts diploma in 2009. She later completed a BFA from Emily Carr University of Art and Design in 2014. Wisden has been making carved jewellery since 2019 after completing an apprenticeship under her father, Norman Seaweed.

Wisden typically works with copper, silver and gold but will also branch off into other design avenues for commissions for vector drawings or even tattoos. Working in copper is especially significant for her.

“Copper to my people, The Kwakwaka’wakw, is a sign of wealth, status and used in potlatching. Often copper is hammered into a shape known as a shield that a chief uses to denote how many potlatches, disputes or agreements. They are inherited down family lines.”

Gladstone and Charlie aren’t the first famous people to wear Wisden’s work.

“There are people who have worn or bought my work that are up to notable activities like writing best selling books, reporters, university superstars, or going on TV for a reality show.”

Both Gladstone and Charlie’s stylists contacted Wisden separately in order to borrow work for the Emmys.

“I never have any stock or items to borrow, so I offered another option to make work specific for the event. They didn’t know until the day of the event they would be wearing my jewelry for the Emmys. So that was a highlight to receive a backstage image of them twinning in their copper jewelry from me.”

Wisden had a short turnaround time to get her pieces ready for their Emmy debut.

“It’s hard to make sense of what the designing, creating, cleaning and sending adds up for my time, but I had three weeks to finish the work for both of them before the Emmys event.”

To see Wisden’s art, visit her website: www.seawisdomdesign.com