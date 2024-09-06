B.C. Indigenous chiefs slam Conservative leader's take on reconciliation

B.C. environment and people don't 'deserve legacy of destructive and regressive John Rustad government,' says grand chief

B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad has to stop throwing Indigenous people "under the bus" for political gain, according to the First Nations Leadership Council.

It was Rustad’s interview with Jordan Peterson posted online on Sept. 3 that rankled, prompting the council to call out some of Rustad's ideas as irreconcilable with Indigenous rights and reconciliation.

“We are sick and tired of Mr. Rustad throwing Indigenous people under the bus to gain political advantage," said Don Tom, Tsartlip chief and vice-president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

"To participate in a conversation on whether Indigenous governments have any relation to Indigenous land title is insulting, offensive and perpetuates racist stereotypes."

Chief Tom was referring to the Peterson podcast titled 'Stopping the socialist trainwreck in British Columbia,' which has Rustad offering takes on everything from the 'culture wars' to clean energy, health care, and First Nations politics.

Á’a:líya Warbus is a B.C. Conservative candidate, born and raised in Stó:lō territory, who lives on Skowkale First Nation. She announced in March she would be running for MLA in the new riding of Chilliwack-Cultus Lake.

"To quote my father, Grand Chief Steven Point, 'change is hard,' said Warbus in an emailed statement.

"I would add that reconciliation is more complex than the media can cover."

The Chilliwack Progress reached out to Warbus for her views on the harsh reaction to the ideas espoused on the podcast by her party leader. When she first became a candidate for the Conservatives, the reason Warbus gave for running under his banner was because Rustad "will end broken NDP policies like the so-called safe supply of opioids" and fight for prevention and rehabilitation.

"We’re finding our way and there are competing interests that need to be worked out," Warbus said this week in a statement. "I bring the ability to help the party and province manage these controversial issues to benefit everyone."

The Indigenous leaders questioned why the BC Conservative leader has aligned himself with someone like Peterson who belittles legitimacy of Indigenous governments.

Rustad made "inflammatory, ignorant, and inherently false" statements the Sept. 5 leadership release stated, including characterizing provincial government negotiation efforts with First Nations as a "direct assault" on private property rights.

These statements show "a profound lack of understanding of the history and impacts of colonization," and their lasting legacy for the people, said Robert Phillips of the First Nations Summit executive.

Rustad, MLA for Nechako Lakes, was appointed minister of aboriginal relations and reconciliation in Christy Clark's BC Liberal cabinet of 2013. Rustad negotiated 400 agreements with First Nations during that time, which he says in his bio "created economic opportunity for not only the province but also the nations involved."

A member of the leadership council however has questions about the leader's about-face regarding the Haida Nation.

"My relationship with John Rustad goes back over a decade to when I was the Tribal Chair for the Carrier Sekani Tribal Council, and from that time he has refused to recognize our inherent title and rights," said Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the BC Assembly of First Nations.

"Mr. Rustad stood up in the legislature in 2014, with the Haida present, and stated his support for the recognition of Haida Nation title through legislation. Not long afterwards, he attacked the legislation on video while outside of the legislature.”

The leader's history of climate change denial also came up, as well as his concern with ending "indoctrination" in schools.

"We are deeply concerned with these radical political positions which threaten to undermine the welfare of all British Columbians and drive B.C. further towards Trump-style U.S. politics," Robert Phillips, First Nations Summit executive said.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, who is also president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, cautioned those planning to cast their vote next month.

“As a great grandfather, I urge all British Columbians to pay attention. John Rustad has proven himself to be supportive of bizarre, wingnut conspiracy theories. He has on many occasions shamelessly displayed his contempt for any notion of human and Indigenous rights. His world economic view is ‘drill baby, drill’ and ‘dig baby, dig.’

"Our beautiful pristine environment, and our children and grandchildren, do not deserve the legacy of a destructive and regressive John Rustad government. Vote for your grandkids. Vote for reconciliation.”

The First Nations Leadership Council comprises the political executives of the BC Assembly of First Nations, First Nations Summit, and the Union of BC Indian Chiefs.