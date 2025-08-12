B.C. investing $35 million to help industry reduce emissions

It will help pay for projects such as industrial carbon capture, energy efficiency upgrades: Energy minister

The B.C. government announced on Tuesday (Aug. 12) that it is investing $35 million this year to help industry adopt clean technologies such as carbon capture and energy efficient projects.

Examples of the types of projects include electrifying oil and gas operations, capturing carbon at industrial facilities, improving energy efficiency in manufacturing and reducing methane emissions at landfills.

The money will be disbursed through the CleanBC industry fund, which is set up to help large industrial operators cut emissions and provides funding of this sort yearly.

"It supports technologies and upgrades that would be too costly or risky for many companies to take on alone," Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix said, announcing the funding at a press conference in Vancouver.

Companies that have previously accessed the fund include Domtar Inc., Teck Resources and Canfor Pulp and West Fraser Mills. The City of Vancouver also used money from the fund in 2024 to capture methane at the city's landfill.