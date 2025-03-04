B.C. is Burning: wildfire crisis sparks creation of film focused on solutions

Kelowna man who lost house and retired Vernon forester team up to explore forest management solutions in the project B.C. Is Burning

A man whose house burned during a wildfire has joined forces with a retired forester to create a documentary film tackling B.C.'s wildfire crisis.

Rick Maddison, who lost his home in the 2003 Okanagan Mountain wildfire, and Murray Wilson of Vernon have teamed up to create the film B.C. Is Burning, a documentary that focuses on solutions, rather than devastation.

“I’m hoping if these ideas in the film are adopted, more communities can be protected from this ongoing threat,” said Maddison.

The project began in 2024, and the team is looking to raise funds to help finish the project and distribute the film.

Led by Okanagan-based Distill Media, filming has taken place throughout B.C. (including Lumby, in the North Okanagan), Nevada, and California — where the team observed innovative forest management techniques designed to make wildfires more controllable and less destructive.

The documentary features interviews with leading experts, including scientists, carbon specialists, and forestry professionals, providing a comprehensive look at the problem and potential solutions.

“We’ve spoken with some of the leading people in the field,” said Wilson. “Their insights could change how we manage our forests — and how we protect our communities.”

The team is hoping to raise $45,000.

Recognizing the film’s importance for B.C.’s future, Kelowna-based Homestead Foods, a local hydroponics and sustainable farming operation, has agreed to match donations up to $22,500 to fund the final stages and the launch of the documentary.



“The initial interviews and insights are both compelling and eye-opening.” says Homestead Foods owner Shari Matvisheni. “The information shared has the potential to help not just local communities but also Canadian agriculture. Toxic smoke from wildfires can harm crops and our food chain. Addressing this issue benefits all of us.”

With support from the community, the goal is to ensure the documentary reaches as many people as possible, providing solutions in the fight to reduce wildfires in B.C.

To watch the trailer and donate, visit BCisBurning.ca