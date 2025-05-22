 Skip to content
B.C. is getting another area code

New area code 257 joins 604, 250, 778, 236 and 672
Black Press Media Staff
B.C. is getting another area code this weekend: 257.(Black Press Media)

B.C. is getting another area code this weekend.

Beginning Saturday (May 24), people or businesses opening a new phone line may receive one with the area code 257. A release from Telecommunications Alliance Tuesday (May 20) said that the new area code will be introduced gradually.

The new area code comes after a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission due to increasing demand for phone numbers. 

B.C. is currently served by five other area codes: 604, 250, 778, 236 and 672.

New phone lines with those area codes may still be assigned to new customers until the supply runs out. However, existing numbers keep the same area code. 

 

