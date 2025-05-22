New area code 257 joins 604, 250, 778, 236 and 672

B.C. is getting another area code this weekend.

Beginning Saturday (May 24), people or businesses opening a new phone line may receive one with the area code 257. A release from Telecommunications Alliance Tuesday (May 20) said that the new area code will be introduced gradually.

The new area code comes after a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission due to increasing demand for phone numbers.

B.C. is currently served by five other area codes: 604, 250, 778, 236 and 672.

New phone lines with those area codes may still be assigned to new customers until the supply runs out. However, existing numbers keep the same area code.