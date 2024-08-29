B.C. jacks fees way up for impaired, speeding and street racing drivers

Flat towing rate going up 38%, while storage could see an up to 96% increase

The province says that after two summers marked by a surge in driving fatalities it is increasing fees for the towing and storage of impounded vehicles for people driving dangerously.

Effective Sunday (Sept. 1), driver engaged in "reckless driving behaviour," such as impaired driving, excessive speeding, street racing or driving without a licence, will face "significantly higher" fees for the towing and storage of their vehicles, a news release announced Thursday (Aug. 29).

The province says the adjustments include a flat-rate towing fee increase of 38 per cent to $110 from $79.79 and a storage fee increase of up to 96 per cent for up to $40 per day.

The release says that by adding harsher financial penalties, the government "aims to deter reckless behaviours and encourage drivers to think twice before engaging in dangerous activities that put lives at risk."

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said too many lives have been lost due to reckless and dangerous driving, "particularly this summer."

In July, at least 49 people died on B.C. roads – by far the highest number of driving fatalities in a month all year – and 18 of those were in a six-day period.

From Jan. 1 to July 29 – the most recent data provided by the BC Coroners Service – there were 180 traffic fatalities.

There were 21 deaths in January, 23 in February, 24 in March, 15 in April, 20 in May and 28 in June. Between July 1 and 29, there were 49 deaths from traffic fatalities.

In 2023, there were 331 motor-vehicle related dealths, with 110 of those between July and September that year.

B.C. Association of Chief of Police deputy chief Fiona Wilson said the fees are a necessary step in an ongoing commitment to public safety.

"By imposing stricter financial consequences on dangerous driving, we are sending a very clear message that reckless behaviour on our roads will not be tolerated."

The province says this is the firs major impoundment rate adjustment in more than a decade. In B.C., police impound about 30,000 vehicles per year from anywhere from three to 60 days.