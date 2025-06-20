B.C. jet skier fined $5k for intentionally approaching marine mammals too closely

The incident occurred in Broughton Strait near Port McNeill on August 30, 2022

A B.C. jet skier was fined $5,000 on May 22 after being found guilty in November 2024 in Campbell River Provincial Court.

Stephen Michael White was fined for violating Section 7(1) of the Marine Mammal Regulations, where he was was recorded "speeding toward a pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins on his jet ski, coming within just a few feet while filming them on his cell phone – much closer than the 100 metre legal approach distance," states a news release from Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

"The court determined his actions were negligent and reckless, leading to a six month ban from operating any motorized vessel on water. Additionally, Mr. White was prohibited from posting anything related with marine mammals on social media."

The incident occurred in Broughton Strait near Port McNeill on August 30, 2022, and was immediately reported to DFO’s incident reporting line by witnesses. The evidence presented in court included images from White’s own social media posts, as well as testimonies and visuals from witnesses.

DFO noted toothed whale species, including dolphins and killer whales, rely on echolocating – using sound to navigate their environment. Close encounters with a vessel can disrupt their natural behaviours and interfere with essential sound signals used for communication, foraging, and socialization.

"Such interactions also pose health and safety risks to both marine mammals and humans," stated DFO, adding this case marks the first successful prosecution in Canada under the Marine Mammal Regulations’ approach distance provisions.

"The guilty verdict and court-ordered fine reinforce the importance of following marine mammal approach distance regulations to prevent disturbances."

DFO protects and conserves marine resources and enforces the Fisheries Act. As part of DFO’s work to disrupt and prevent illegal activity, the department asks the public for information on activities of this nature or any contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations.

Anyone with information can call the DFO Pacific Region’s toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336, or email the details to DFO.ORR-ONS.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

Under the Marine Mammal Regulations the term “disturbing” includes approaching the marine mammal to:

attempt to: feed, swim, or interact with it;

move it or entice or cause it to move from the immediate vicinity in which it is found;

separate it from members of its group or go between it and a calf; trap it or its group between a vessel and the shore or between a vessel and one or more other vessels; or tag or mark it.

Approach distances are:

400m from all killer whales in southern BC Coastal waters; or

200m from killer whales in all other Canadian Pacific waters;

200m away when a whale, dolphin or porpoise is in a resting position or with a calf; and

100m away for other whales, porpoises and dolphins.

These restrictions apply to all motorized and self-propelled watercrafts, swimmers, and scuba divers, and are part of a suite of protective measures designed to protect marine mammals in B.C. waters.