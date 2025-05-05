 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. launches 2nd call for power, $12M fund for clean energy technologies

B.C. seeking projects to deliver for peak demand periods, provide back-up intermittent energy resources
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
david-eby-20250424-surrey-pretrail-annoucment-ab-0025
Premier David Eby at a press conference outside of Surrey Pretrial Centre on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Surrey. Anna Burns/ Surrey Now-Leader

The province has put out a second call for power, with an aim to power 500,000 new homes. 

Premier David Eby, Energy Minister Adrian Dix and BC Hydro CEO Chris O'Riley were among the speakers in Victoria Monday (May 5) for the announcement. It followed B.C.'s first call out for new energy sources in April 2024 – the first call for power in 15 years – that resulted in 10 new renewable-energy projects.

Dix said Monday's announcement had five key elements, firstly launching the second call for power for a target of up to 5,000 gigawatt-hours per year of energy from large, clean and renewable projects. As well, $12 million from the B.C. Innovative Clean Energy fund for a three-year call for new, made-in-B.C. clean-energy technologies that will combat climate change and create sustainable jobs.

It also included exploring B.C.'s "power potential" through a request for expressions of interest for projects to deliver for peak demand periods and to provide back-up intermittent energy resources and partnering with innovators  to deliver market-ready demand-side management technologies that help people and businesses save energy and money.

Finally, the announcement also included "streamlining connections to B.C.'s grid to enable new homes and businesses to access clean electricity faster and less expensively."

More to come.  

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Read more

More News

'Don't panic,' B.C. premier says as Trump threatens '100%' film tariff
'Don't panic,' B.C. premier says as Trump threatens '100%' film tariff
Police watchdog investigating after officer-involved car crash in Courtenay
Police watchdog investigating after officer-involved car crash in Courtenay
Social media outdoors influencer fined for illegally hunting 3 Yukon bears
Social media outdoors influencer fined for illegally hunting 3 Yukon bears