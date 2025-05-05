B.C. launches 2nd call for power, $12M fund for clean energy technologies

B.C. seeking projects to deliver for peak demand periods, provide back-up intermittent energy resources

The province has put out a second call for power, with an aim to power 500,000 new homes.

Premier David Eby, Energy Minister Adrian Dix and BC Hydro CEO Chris O'Riley were among the speakers in Victoria Monday (May 5) for the announcement. It followed B.C.'s first call out for new energy sources in April 2024 – the first call for power in 15 years – that resulted in 10 new renewable-energy projects.

Dix said Monday's announcement had five key elements, firstly launching the second call for power for a target of up to 5,000 gigawatt-hours per year of energy from large, clean and renewable projects. As well, $12 million from the B.C. Innovative Clean Energy fund for a three-year call for new, made-in-B.C. clean-energy technologies that will combat climate change and create sustainable jobs.

It also included exploring B.C.'s "power potential" through a request for expressions of interest for projects to deliver for peak demand periods and to provide back-up intermittent energy resources and partnering with innovators to deliver market-ready demand-side management technologies that help people and businesses save energy and money.

Finally, the announcement also included "streamlining connections to B.C.'s grid to enable new homes and businesses to access clean electricity faster and less expensively."

More to come.