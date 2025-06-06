B.C. launches ad campaign targeting U.S. health workers

Ad campaign in Washington, Oregon and California aims to lure health care workers to B.C.

B.C. began the advertising campaign on June 2 to attract health-care workers northward from the U.S. west coast with ads on digital screens at 14,000 locations, each with a 16-kilometre radius of a health-care facility.

"With the chaos and uncertainty happening in the U.S., we are seizing the opportunity to attract the talent we need to join and strengthen our public, universal healthcare system in British Columbia," Health Minister Josie Osborne said in a news release.

Ads are spread across Washington state, Oregon and select sites in California, and in addition to the digital screens will appear in six medical trade publications, on social media and during podcasts. The goal is to reach 80 per cent of health-care workers in target areas through the six-week campaign.

The province is trying convince doctors, nurses and other health-care professionals to move to B.C. with this ad campaign, while simultaneously working to make it easier for them to transfer their qualifications.

Much of that work happens through the College of Physicians and Surgeons and the College of Nurses and Midwives. B.C. can clear some of the hurdles, but not all. The province is also not in control of the immigration process that these workers must go through.

The College of Nurses and Midwives has already created a streamlined process for nurses to transfer qualifications without going through a third-party assessment, and the college is collaborating with counterparts in the U.S. to access databases to verify employment and educational information.

B.C. is still working with the College of Physicians and Surgeons on a similar process.

More to come...