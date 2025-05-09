B.C. launches review of CleanBC as programs not on track for 2025, 2030 goals

B.C. Greens says review is an opportunity to get climate goals back on track

The province says its launching an independent review of CleanBC programs as B.C. is not on track to meet 2025 and 2030 targets.

The review, announced Wednesday (May 7), is meant to ensure the programs are effectively reducing emissions. The review will also help ensure CleanBC's plan "reflects current realities" and keeps B.C. on course toward net-zero emissions by 2050.

CleanBC is described as B.C.'s "road map for cutting pollution and builder a cleaner, more sustainable future." It is the provincial government's plan to lower climate-changing emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.

However, the news release from the Energy and Climate Solutions Ministry says CleanBC is "not on track to meet its 2025 and 2030 targets."

The release notes that B.C.'s population and economy have grown rapidly, "which is putting upward pressure on emissions." As of Jan. 1, 2025, the province's population had grown by 1.7 per cent in the previous 12 months.

The 2024 Climate Change Accountability Report showed that emissions per person and per unit of gross domestic product were down, but total emissions were remaining steady.

The review will be led by independent climate policy experts Merran Smith and Dan Woynillowicz, the province says. Their review will assess how well existing programs and policies are working, examine B.C.'s climate targets and then recommend improvements.

Energy Minister Adrian Dix said British Columbians expect strong climate action that also works for people today.

"This review is about making sure our plan is focused, effective and delivering the outcomes we need - for our economy, our communities and the future we all share. We're building on the progress CleanBC has made, while being honest about where we need to go further."

The B.C. Green Party is welcoming the review as an opportunity to get climate goals back on track.

A news release says B.C. Greens are hopeful the experts' recommendations will include "bold, actionable steps" for the government. It adds that steps could include identifying new emissions reduction policies such as an oil and gas emissions cap, a review of the output-based carbon pricing system, and measures to ensure openness, transparency, and accountability for climate policies.

Interim B.C. Green Party Leader Jeremy Valeriote said the review is a "critical opportunity to strengthen climate action in B.C."

We need to be clear-eyed about what's working, what isn't, and how we can move faster toward a low-carbon, sustainable future for everyone in this province."

The review is required under the 2024 Cooperation and Responsible Government Accord between the B.C. government and the B.C. Green caucus. The province says the review is happening one year ahead of schedule.

The report is expected to be released publicly in the fall.