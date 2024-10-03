B.C. lawyer admits longtime sexual harassment

Surrey's Stuart Zukerman acknowledged his misconduct spanned more than 20 years

A longtime family lawyer in Surrey is resigning, after admitting to sexual harassment in the workplace, including trying to surreptitiously film under an employee's dress.

According to a consent agreement posted to the Law Society of B.C. website, Stuart Jay Zukerman – of Zukerman Law Group – "created, promoted or encouraged a highly sexualized, intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment," through actions which occurred over the course of more than two decades.

One employee complained that Zukerman, between October 2000 and November 2023, touched her without consent, made comments of a sexual nature, and made unwelcome romantic and sexual advances.

Another said Zukerman's actions between January 2018 and May 2023 not only included the attempt to record video underneath her dress, but also secretly taking a photograph of her cleavage.

Zukerman, called to the bar in 1989, has practised at his Surrey law firm since 2011.

The law society investigation, sparked by a complaint made by a lawyer who was previously employed by the firm, uncovered "numerous incidents" of sexual harassment, a summary of the consent agreement states.

"Staff described that comments of a sexual nature were common and included jokes, sexual innuendo, bragging or detailing of sexual encounters, and commenting on staff or potential staff’s appearances," it continues.

"Staff also described their view that employees who went along with the sexual banter were better liked by the Lawyer and therefore more likely to receive promotions or higher bonuses (which were discretionary).

"Many informal complaints were made about the Lawyer’s conduct. Despite being brought to his attention, the Lawyer did not change his behaviour."

The video-recording incident led to the resignation of three female employees, agreed facts state. The subject of the recording "left the office that afternoon and never returned."

According to the consent agreement, Zukerman apologized to the employee by email, telling her that physical and mental-health issues had contributed to his behaviour. He presented the law society with a medical report noting the health issues as well.

On Sept. 7, 2023, Zukerman agreed – in relation to his practice of law, for the duration of the law society investigation – to not be alone with any person who identifies as female, and to advise all lawyers at his firm of this agreement.

While Zukerman co-operated with the investigation, aggravating factors cited in the consent agreement include a professional conduct record that notes disparaging online remarks made about a client's ex-wife in 2017; that the behaviour at issue in the investigation continued for more than 20 years "despite repeated complaints"; that Zukerman was in a heightened position of power over his employees; and that the impact on the victims was severe.

Zukerman's resignation is effective Nov. 30, 2024. He has agreed not to practise law in B.C. or pursue reinstatement in the society (or any other law society in Canada) for five years. He's also not to work for any lawyer or law firm in B.C. in any capacity without prior written consent of the law society's executive director.