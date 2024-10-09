B.C. party leaders clash over vaccines, housing among other issues

The leaders of the three major parties are currently participating in the one and only televised debate of the provincial election campaign

B.C. NDP Leader David Eby accused Conservative Party Leader of B.C. of still being an "anti-vaxxer" during the sharpest exchange of Tuesday's televised debate, a charge Rustad refuted by saying that he is "anti-mandate."

The exchange happened during a question about ensuring the quality of life of seniors. Eby used the question to criticize the record of the B.C. Liberals when Rustad was part of their caucus, then pivoted toward criticizing Rustad himself. "He is still anti-vaxxer," Eby said in pointing to past controversies. He added that he would not fire B.C.'s public health officer Bonnie Henry, but rather hire family doctors for British Columbians. "I'm not anti-vaccine," Rustad said in response, noting that he is triple-vaccinated. "I'm anti-mandate," he said. "I believe that people should have choices."

Furstenau responded to this exchange by noting that neither Eby and Rustad are directly hearing from struggling seniors in highlighting her party's health care plan to create community health care centres. She added that her party does not have candidates that have supported the so-called Convoy Freedom. Greens believe that science works and keeps people safe, she added. She also accused Eby of hypocrisy in citing Henry when it served his purpose, but ignoring her advice on safe supply.

Other issues covered during the first hour include housing. Eby said there is no one solution to B.C.'s housing crisis in pledging to tackle the problem from various angles in defending his government's various policies. Rustad, meanwhile, blamed excessive regulation in promising to unleash the "potential of the private sector" to building housing in accusing Eby of blaming everybody except himself for the housing crisis.

Furstenau lamented the influence of large investors in housing in criticizing Rustad's plan, while accusing Eby of not doing enough to protect rental housing against investors. "These two don't have a plan for affordable housing," she said. "They want to talk about housing supply, they want to talk about housing starts, but they don't want to protect the affordable housing that we have."

The three leaders used their opening statements to say familiar things about themselves and the others.

Responding to a question about how long British Columbians have to wait until things turn around, Eby acknowledged that "families are under a lot of pressure right now" in stressed his party's pledged tax cut of $1,000 for 90 per cent of households in promising relief now in linking his government's policies with those of his predecessor John Horgan. "We haven't stopped and we can't stop because people need more support than ever," he said.

Responding to a question about his temperament and views on issues such as SOGI, Rustad said many issues concern British Columbians. "There are many things that have been said about me as a leader and I can tell you, as the Conservative Party of British Columbia, we are laser focused on the people of this province." He added that one of three people are thinking about leaving British Columbia, he said, adding one in two youth can't see a future for themselves in B.C.

He then pointed toward his party's pledge to deduct up to $3,000 off provincial income taxes for mortgage and rent payments by 2029.

Furstenau used her opening statement to lament the lack of leadership from either Rustad or Eby. She accused Rustad of painting a "dark" and backward looking picture of British Columbia, but also accused Eby for abandoning carbon taxation.

More to come...