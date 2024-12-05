B.C. led Canada in accidental drug poisoning deaths in 2023

40.3 accidental drug poisoning deaths recorded per 100,000 population as decriminalization debate continues

New figures confirm B.C.'s status as the epicentre of Canada's opioid crisis as debate continues about the future of its decriminalization trial.

According to new figures from Statistics Canada, B.C. led Canada with 40.3 deaths per 100,000 population in 2023, followed by Alberta (26.1) and Saskatchewan (22.9). The figures appeared as part of a broader report tracking deaths and life expectancy in Canada released Dec. 3.



“While we are starting to see a decrease in toxic drug poisonings in 2024, the toxic drug supply remains one of the most serious threats to public health, affecting people from all walks of life," B.C. health minister Josie Osborne said. "We are starting to see encouraging progress, but there is still much work ahead."

Osborne was referring to more recent figures tracked by the B.C. Coroners Service that show a declining trend compared to 2023. As of Sept. 30, 1,749 British Columbians had died of unregulated drugs, by far the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C.

More than 15,000 British Columbians have died of drug poisonings in B.C. since the declaration of public health emergency in 2016.

Osborne said her government provides life-saving tools, such as take-home naloxone and drug-checking services to help people step towards recovery when they are ready.

"At the same time, we are taking action to expand treatment, recovery and crisis supports so everyone can receive timely, compassionate care without stigma or barriers," she said.

Osborne warned against indifference.

"Together, we must take bold, compassionate action to ensure that everyone has access to the care they need to survive and move toward recovery," she said.

These figures appear against the backdrop of questions around B.C.'s decriminalization trial, which, between Jan. 31, 2023 and Jan. 30, 2026 exempts possession of up to 2.5 grams of certain illegal drugs from criminal penalties.

Some have accused government of undermining the trial by toughening public consumption rules due to concerns about public safety,. Others have called for its end because of its impact on community safety and perceived ineffectiveness.

The debate took another turn last month when the British Columbia Association of Chiefs of Police issued a statement that while it "recognizes that tackling the complex issue of substance use requires a comprehensive, health-led approach that prioritizes diversion" from the criminal justice system, recent developments have prompted a re-evaluation.

"Based on evidence and ongoing evaluation, we no longer view decriminalization as a primary mechanism for addressing the systemic challenges associated with substance use," it states

This statement has drawn support from long-time critics of decriminalization, such as Conservative MLA Elenore Sturko, who has accused government of sending the wrong signals around drug use through decriminalization and called for an approach focused on treatment.

Osborne said in a statement that her ministry agrees with the police chiefs.

"Decriminalization is not a primary mechanism to addressing the systemic challenges associated with substance use," she said. “Public drug use is illegal in all public spaces and police have the tools to stop this activity. I am determined to continue building addiction treatment services and supports so people can get the care they need, when they need it, no matter where they live in B.C.”

The future of decriminalization also has a legal dimension after a court last year blocked a provincial law designed to limit public use. Critics say the law, which they have challenged on constitutional grounds, would lead to irreparable harm by pushing users into places where it will be less safe to consume drugs.

Government, meanwhile, argues that it can regulate drug use as it regulates the use tobacco, alcohol or cannabis.