B.C. lieutenant-governor receives first poppy ahead of Remembrance Day

This year, the B.C.'s annual poppy campaign was launched at Victoria's Government House as Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin was presented with the first poppy handed by the Royal Canadian Legion BC/Yukon Commands, on Oct. 22.

Every year, people across Commonwealth countries can be seen wearing a small red plastic poppy in the fall. Bearing an important historical symbolism, this crimson flower is worn by anyone, from the general public to state dignitaries, to honour the service of both former and active military members who served in conflicts from the Great War to present day.

This year, the B.C.’s annual poppy campaign was launched at Victoria’s Government House as Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin was presented with the first poppy handed out by the Royal Canadian Legion BC/Yukon Commands, on Oct. 22.

After a customary land acknowledgement, Austin addressed the crowd composed of veterans and local dignitaries.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the first poppy,” said Austin. “This symbol represents our respect and our profound gratitude for those who serve this country with unwavering courage. It holds the weight of our nation's memory of hardship and the immeasurable cost of war.

“They paid a price for all of us that can never be repaid. And we honour the families also who bore a sacrifice no less meaningful.”

Although a small gesture in appearance, Austin mentioned the importance of the annual poppy campaign in supporting veterans and their families, in their dedication to upholding “peace, democracy, and justice” in Canada and beyond.

“To our veterans and serving members, I offer my deepest thanks,” she said. “You give us peace of mind and a sense of hope that transcends generations.”

Before the official presentation of the poppy to the Crown representative, Craig Thomson, president of the BC/Yukon Command Royal Canadian Legion, took the stage to share the story behind the origin of the poppy symbol.

“Ever since Lt.-Col. John McCrae wrote the poem In Flanders Fields in 1915, the poppy was adopted as the flower and the symbol of remembrance when the Canadian Legion was formed,” he said. “It took on the role of the keeper of remembrance and with that, the symbol of the remembrance of poppy each year.”

Following a heartfelt speech, Thomson presented the first poppy to Austin, which she pinned to her blazer.

As the official ceremony ended, the Legion’s president shared a few additional words, highlighting the importance of the public getting a poppy before Nov. 11.

“By putting a poppy on, what you're doing is saying, ‘We remember and we appreciate the service of those who gave their lives [or] continue to serve today to (preserve) our freedom and make sure that we have a safe and free country to live in,’” said Thomson.