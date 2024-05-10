B.C. limits new jade-mining activities in province’s northwest

B.C. has put a limit on jade mining activities on new tenures in the northwestern region of the province.

The Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Ministry announced the immediate Environment and Land Use Act order Friday (May 10) as part of a transitioning period. Current tenure holders will be able to continue mining for five years with enhanced reclamation requirements.

Since 2020, the ministry has been working with local First Nations and undertaking analysis and studies to address concerns around the environmental impacts to to sensitive alpine environments from jade mining in the Turnagain region.

The order is limited to jade-mining activities in northwestern B.C., and it doesn’t impact other mining operations in the region or existing new jade tenures in other areas of the province.

Citing harmful effects to sensitive alpine environments, the ministry says the order will ensure the environmental impacts can be addressed while existing tenure holders listed in the order can continue mining for five years as they wind down operations.

The ministry added that the mining is also creating significant regulatory challenges for permitting, compliance and enforcement as many of the mining activities happen in places only accessible by helicopter.

