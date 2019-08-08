The paper bags currently used by some BC Liquor Stores. (BC Liquor Distribution Branch)

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Plastic bags will soon be a thing of the past at BC Liquor Stores.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch has put out request for proposal for companies that can provide environmentally-friendly and cost-effective paper bags.

The province is already using paper bags in five cities that ban plastic bags, including Victoria, Salmon Arm, Tofino, Courtenay, and estimates they each go through 2,000 bags a week.

The response there has been “very positive,” spokesperson Viviana Zanocco said.

The paper bags the province is looking for will be 9.75 inches wide, six inches deep and 17 inches high, made from “natural kraft paper,” contain at least 40 per cent post-consumer recycled content, be 100 per cent recyclable or compostable and be able to carry a minimum of 7.5 kilograms without breaking.

“We are committed to minimizing the impact of our operations on the environment, and to providing customers with checkout bags that are manufactured responsibly and widely recyclable,” Zanocco said.

All bids must be submitted by Aug. 30, 2019, although there is no timeline laid out for when the paper bags will be phased in.

Zanocco said the timeline “depends on the procurement process and when we can enter into a contract with a vendor who can meet our requirements.”

The federal government announced earlier this year that single-use plastics will be banned in Canada in 2021.

READ MORE: Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

READ MORE: Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP
Next story
Cigarette possible cause of fire on Cedar Hill Road

Just Posted

Suites at 65-plus development in Vic West soon up for grabs to public

Construction on $88-million Aquara development to start in early 2020

Get your groove on at Broadmead Village

Four Summer Music in Broadmead shows will take place this month

Summer Market heats up Uptown

Vendors will be set up along Uptown Boulevard which will be closed to traffic

Cigarette possible cause of fire on Cedar Hill Road

Fire between house and garage left fence charred

Lost pet? Here are the steps to take if your animal is missing

Steps to help you find your missing dog or cat in Greater Victoria

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Have you already decided who you will vote for in the federal election?

In just over two months Canadians will head to the polls to… Continue reading

Vancouver Island man recuperating from harrowing grizzly bear attack

‘I could hear the teeth on my bone,’ Colin Dowler recalls

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries gives glimpse of life on Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

Most Read