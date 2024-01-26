B.C. looks to limit cellphone use in schools

Province to also launch services to remove images from the internet, pursue predators

Premier David Eby said Friday (Jan. 26) the province is taking steps to restrict cellphone use in schools in announcing a series of measures around reducing the effects of digital technology.

Eby said the province will ask individual school districts to develop policies restricting cellphone use during instructional time.

Eby also announced that the province would be suing social media companies for the negative health effects caused by what he called “addictive” and “toxic” algorithms in drawing a comparison with past governments efforts in British Columbia to sue tobacco and opioid companies, as well as current legal actions in the United States.

Eby said legislation scheduled to tabled in the spring session of the provincial legislature won’t ban specific social media app, but rather help recover the costs associated with images and other behaviours circulating through social media.

The province is also launching services to help remove images from the internet and pursue predators.

RELATED: Frank talks urged in wake of sextortion death of Prince George 12-year-old

“Today, kids live with different challenges than they did a generation ago, and they face them all in the palm of their hand,” Eby said.“While cell phones, the internet and social media help us connect with each other, they also present risks that can harm kids. The impact and influence of these tools is so great, and the corporations so powerful, it can be overwhelming for parents. That’s why we are taking action to protect kids from the threats posed by online predators and the impacts of social media companies.”

More to come…

@wolfgangdepner

wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.