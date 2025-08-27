B.C. low-income apartment evacuees still struggling, building still standing

The fate of the Hadgraft Wilson Place building in downtown Kelowna is still unknown

Former tenants from the low-income apartment building Hadgraft Wilson Place are again struggling to make ends meet.

"If you ignore it, it could be your problem tomorrow," said Monique Saebels, a former Hadgraft resident and leading spokesperson for all tenants from the building.

The apartments were evacuated on Apr. 2, 2024, after ground shifting from nearby construction of the University of B.C. (UBC) Okanagan's downtown Kelowna campus caused neighbouring buildings to crack and deteriorate. Hadgraft Wilson Place on Bertram Street is the only evacuated building that remains standing today.

The tenants were put up in hotels, then in Okanagan College dorms, before each unit was given $12,000 from UBC in July 2024 to help supplement rent while the fate of 1360 Bertram Street remains unknown.

The funds were provided to the evacuated tenants without UBC admitting any fault in the matter, and will be deducted from any monetary orders against UBC should they lose the civil suit in court.

On Feb. 18, UBC Properties Investments Ltd., the organization overseeing and funding the construction of the downtown campus tower called 'UBC Okanagan Development', filed a response to the civil suit and is denying all allegations of negligence, harm and damage. It is the seventh filed response to be filed, all of which deny any wrongdoing.

The funds have now run out, and former Hadgraft resident Megan Beckmann said it's not as simple as just taking on more hours at work for people to make rent.

"A lot of people from our building are on pension or are on disability or have kids and families," Beckmann said. "Picking up extra shifts to make up a $1,300 difference in rent work is not an option."

Roxsin Miller paid less than $800 per month for rent at Hadgraft. He's temporarily moved back in with his parents as the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Kelowna currently is $1,899, according to apartment-hunting website Zumper.

Miller said his parents have plans to sell the house, and he's got a deadline of May 2026 to find affordable housing. If he can't find something that fits within his budget, Miller fears he may have to leave Kelowna, the city where he grew up.

"A lot of people have left, I barely know anyone here from my school days that hasn't left because they couldn't afford a place," Miller added that the majority of affordable rentals available are for seniors 55 and older, and he's too young to qualify.

Paul Thomas and Janelle Resendes face an even greater challenge as the couple needs a two-bedroom accessible and affordable unit. In all their research, the couple said they've found only four two-bedroom accessible units under BC Housing in the entire city of Kelowna.

"We can't move out of Kelowna because of my funding, because of my family," Thomas said. "People with diversabilities don't want to be under their parents' roof. We want to be in society. We want to be treated as equals."

Feeling forgotten, Saebels said, "Enough is enough."

"We're looking for a resolution," Saebels said. "We really feel that the parties have had enough time to come up with something that will accommodate everyone."

Saebels, Beckmann and the other Hadgraft residents filed a lawsuit against UBC and the City of Kelowna. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

UBC Properties Investments alleges that the consultants and experts did not make any recommendations that excavations on the tower project should be stopped.

"All recommendations made by consultants and experts were followed by the UBC Defendants," states the response.

As such, UBC Properties alleges that it acted reasonably in relying on the expertise and recommendations of the consultants. It states that all work was done in accordance with the necessary permits, codes and bylaws.

The City of Kelowna concedes that construction activities conducted on the UBC Okanagan Development land caused damage to the Hadgraft Wilson Place Building, but denies wrongdoing. It claims that the city did not contribute to or cause the damage to Hadgraft Wilson Place.

The city, UBC, and Pathways Abilities Society, which oversaw the building, launched a task force in March to find a sustainable and long term solution for Hadgraft Wilson Place, but there's been no word yet on the future of the apartments.

"I'm actually surprised it's still standing," Saebels said standing next to the building. "This was our forever home, it breaks my heart to be here and continue to be here and to have to fight for us to have a home."

Black Press Media reached out to UBC Properties Investments and the City of Kelowna for comment, neither responded by publication.

This story will be updated upon a response.