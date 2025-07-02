 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. makes major change to when development cost charges are collected

Municipalities collect these charges to pay for infrastructure, were previously collected up front
Mark Page
Mark Page
web1_240528-ndr-m-delta-progress-pride-flag-raising-1
Delta Mayor George Harvie is for the changes the provincial government is making to development cost charge collection. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter photo)

Housing and Municipal Affairs Minister Ravi Kahlon announced on Wednesday (July 2) that B.C. is altering development cost charge collection for large projects so that 75 per cent of the fees are not due until occupancy.

This aims to help large projects get off the ground by reducing the initial cost for developers. 

Municipalities will still be able to collect 25 per cent of development cost charges up front, and this only impacts projects in which these charges are more than $50,000. Surety bonds will be used to ensure municipalities get paid. The changes come into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

"It doesn't affect the local government much at all by collecting a time of occupancy versus right up front," said Delta Mayor George Harvie. "They don't even connect to the infrastructure until the time of occupancy. So this makes just common sense."

Municipalities use development cost charges to pay for infrastructure upgrades such as sewers, sidewalks and water hookups.

Kahlon said the increasing cost of building materials and decreasing cost of housing mean developers need a bit more leeway to keep projects viable.

"We've seen new home prices come down across British Columbia," Kahlon said. "That is good news for renters. It's good news for people who are buying their first home, but it's a challenge for those who are building homes, because when those prices come down, a lot of the projects, they don't pencil as well."

More to come.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Mark Page

About the Author: Mark Page

I'm the B.C. legislative correspondent for Black Press Media's provincial news team.
Read more

More News

Island's Coulson Aviation signs 70-day contract to tackle B.C. wildfires
Island's Coulson Aviation signs 70-day contract to tackle B.C. wildfires
Lytton wildfire now held, second blaze still out of control
Lytton wildfire now held, second blaze still out of control
Hero boy spots smoke, prevents fire in Shawnigan
Hero boy spots smoke, prevents fire in Shawnigan