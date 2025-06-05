B.C. man allegedly bit by his own dog, which had hatchet injuries

50 stitches required for man, status of dog unknown

In an altercation between an intoxicated man and his dog, one of them took a bite out of crime.

At 4 a.m. on May 14, the Chase RCMP was dispatched to a Lee Creek residence where BC Ambulance paramedics were assessing a "highly intoxicated man with substantial injuries."

"Police were told the injuries were caused by the man's own dog," Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg said in a media release. "Later that morning, police were informed that the dog had been brought to a local veterinary clinic for treatment of injuries believed to have been caused by a hatchet."

The BC SPCA was called and took control of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

The man required approximately 50 stitches to close his facial injuries, but police have not heard an update on the status of the dog.