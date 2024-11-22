B.C. man arrested on allegations he threatened police while livestreaming

Richmond RCMP said man was taken into custody without incident in front of Richmond city hall

Mounties in Richmond, B.C., say a man has been arrested for allegedly uttering threats against police while livestreaming on a social media platform.

RCMP say they received the complaint about the man on Friday morning as he stood outside Richmond City Hall.

Police say officers flooded the area and made an arrest without any incident.

Insp. Michael Cohee, with RCMP investigative services, says they commend the person who recognized the potential risk and called police.

He says they take public safety and threats of violence “very seriously,” whether they are online or in person.

Police haven’t said what charges are being considered but say the investigation is ongoing.