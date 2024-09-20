 Skip to content
B.C. man back in Alberta to face bank robbery charges

Security images led Alberta investigators to decide both heists 'likely carried out by the same person'
Jennifer Feinberg
Jennifer Feinberg

A Chilliwack man was arrested and will be facing charges in connection with two Edmonton-area bank robberies.

Jacob Luke McDonald, 30, was taken into police custody in Chilliwack on Sept. 14, and later transported to Alberta to face bank robbery charges from incidents on July 17 and 18.

It was the joint investigation by officers from Parkland RCMP and the Edmonton Police that resulted in charges for both bank heists.

A suspect wearing a purple mask and a ball cap held up a teller at a CIBC in Spruce Grove, Alberta on July 17, 2024. He handed over a note stating it was a robbery and he had a gun which was never produced, and left the branch with an undisclosed amount of money.

The next day at a Servus Credit Union in Terwillegar Heights there was a similar robbery.

Investigators put out an image of the suspect captured on security video and shared it on social media.

"Investigators from the two police services quickly determined that both robberies were likely carried out by the same person," a press release from Edmonton Police said.

McDonald was remanded into RCMP custody, and faces two counts of robbery, and disguise with intent, with a court date set for Sept. 23 in St. Albert, Alberta.

 

 

Jennifer Feinberg

About the Author: Jennifer Feinberg

I have been a Chilliwack Progress reporter for 20+ years, covering city hall, Indigenous, business, and climate change stories.
