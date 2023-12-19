 Skip to content
B.C. man charged after harassing Ottawa health-care worker

Investigation by hate-crime unit began after anti-Semitic, misogynistic phone call
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
Ottawa police say a 39-year-old British Columbian man has been charged after a hate-crime investigation into an anti-Semitic threatening phone call to a health-care worker. A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A B.C. man has been charged after an investigation by Ottawa police into an anti-Semitic and misogynistic phone call.

The 39-year-old from B.C. was charged with indecent telecommunications, harassment by threatening conduct and intimidation in health services. He is scheduled to appear in court in January.

The Ottawa Police Service says its hate and bias crime unit began the investigation after a health-care worker was targeted by “anti-Semitic, misogynistic and intimidating” phone calls.

